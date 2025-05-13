ALOR SETAR, May 13 – In a shock move last night, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has urged his supporters to instead back rival Nurul Izzah Anwar in the upcoming party central leadership election.

Speaking at his campaign tour here, Rafizi said Nurul Izzah’s defeat would reflect poorly on the party and be seen as a rejection of its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — who is also her father.

“Let’s say Nurul Izzah loses, what signal would it send to the people? This is just an example. If she loses, it will send a message that PKR members reject Anwar. That is why Nurul Izzah must win. She has to,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

“Because if she loses, we will go into the [next general] election in an unimaginable situation where we have to not only face the opposition but also political polemics both inside and outside the government.”

Rafizi said he did not want PKR to face internal turmoil during the party polls only to suffer heavy losses in the general election.

He blamed senior party leaders for pushing Nurul Izzah to contest, saying it had created an unnecessary issue driven by internal efforts to sideline division leaders aligned with him.

Rafizi also said there had been a consensus within the central leadership council and political bureau that the top two positions should not be contested, in order to preserve party unity.

However, he cautioned Nurul Izzah’s supporters against belittling public intelligence when defending her candidacy amid accusations of nepotism.

“We can argue whether this is nepotism or not till kingdom come. But it doesn’t matter. What matters is that the people can assess and make their own judgment when the time comes for the election,” he said.

“I just want to advise those who try to defend Nurul Izzah’s decision, do not make statements that can be perceived as insulting the people’s intelligence,” he added.

The party’s nomination which ended on Friday saw Anwar unchallenged for the president post, while for the deputy president position, Nurul Izzah will face incumbent Rafizi.

Anwar has since said the 2025 PKR election should be considered a “fight between loyal friends”, while vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also said the clash between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah is a “healthy family contest”.



