JOHOR BARU, May 12 — Johor police today confirmed receiving 130 alleged fraud complaints about a spa and wellness company here whose customers claim to have lost over RM690,000 so far.

State police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the reports began surfacing earlier this month.

“We confirm that we have received reports from the victims who claim to have been cheated by the spa and wellness company,” he said in a media statement.

“So far, 130 police reports have been lodged at the Johor police contingent since early May with a total loss of RM698,155.67,” he added.

Kumar said early investigations found victims were offered prepaid treatment packages based on the number of sessions, redeemable at outlets nationwide.

“The victims later found out that the company had already ceased operations at all outlets without any notification,” he added.

He confirmed that police are investigating the company identified as “38 Speed Relax & Wellness”, under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

MCA Youth complaints and public service department head Heng Zhi Li told the media previously that it had been approached by numerous customers for help.

He disclosed that many signed up for the company’s packages ranging from RM2,400 to RM10,000 with monthly payments between RM288 and RM388, only to discover later that they were unable to set appointments for treatments.



