PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — A new funding mechanism to channel half of the overall AwAS summons collected by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to implement road safety initiatives has been proposed and agreed upon today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the decision, made during today’s Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Congestion meeting, will be forwarded to the Cabinet at the soonest for approval.

“The committee has agreed on a new funding mechanism policy for road safety initiatives where a request will be made with the Finance Ministry to channel 50 per cent of the overall AwAS summonses collected back to the Transport Ministry afor implementation.

“Said initiatives include installations of street lights at several fatal accident hotspots identified to improve visibility in the area,” he said during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Department here.

