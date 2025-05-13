PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has voiced his full support for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in carrying out its duties following the arrest of two Home Ministry (KDN) officers in an anti-graft operation, dubbed Op Outlander, recently.

Saifuddin even said he would refrain from further comment, stressing his trust in the integrity of the investigation process.

“MACC has ‘25 hours a day’ to go in and investigate. Let them do their job according to their responsibilities,” he told a press conference after the KDN monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin reiterated that this stance has been a consistent principle of his since the beginning of his tenure.

On May 8, MACC confirmed the arrest of two KDN officers and one civilian in an operation conducted in Putrajaya. The arrests were linked to an investigation into alleged corruption involving the fast-tracking of citizenship status confirmation (PTW) applications.



On another development, Saifuddin emphasised that legal action against individuals facing criminal charges, including foreigners, will be carried out in accordance with Malaysian law.

Referring to former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner from the United States, Saifuddin noted that legal proceedings have already begun under the Financial Monetary Act, and an Interpol Red Notice has been issued.

“If there is an allegation against someone, we act in accordance with the rule of law. We are a sovereign nation. Since he (Leissner) is a foreign national, we will use the appropriate legal channels like we always did,” he said.

On May 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that Malaysia had filed an extradition request for Leissner in connection with his role in the 1MDB scandal.

The Malaysian Government submitted the request to the United States Department of Justice in August 2024.

Interpol placed Leissner on its Red Notice list last November, effectively alerting member countries to detain him if located. — Bernama