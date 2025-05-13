KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Top government leaders have expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident in Teluk Intan, Perak that claimed the lives of nine people, including eight Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel and a lorry driver.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described the news as heartbreaking, noting the accident involved an FRU truck and a stone-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam early this morning.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the members of the security forces affected by this tragedy,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Saifuddin Nasution said the fallen FRU members served with “utmost dedication” in safeguarding the nation’s peace and security.

“Their passing is a great loss to the nation,” he added.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil echoed the sentiment, calling the FRU personnel “national heroes”.

“This tragedy is deeply moving and has had a profound impact on all Malaysians,” he said in a separate Facebook post.

He extended condolences on behalf of his ministry and prayed for the families’ strength and for the injured personnel to recover swiftly.

He added that the Ministry of Communications will also work with the authorities and media to disseminate verified information, and to curb the spread of false news related to this incident.

Perak police said the crash is believed to have been caused by a steering malfunction in the lorry carrying rocks.

According to officials, the FRU personnel were from Unit 5 Ipoh and were among 15 officers in the truck at the time of the incident. Two others were seriously injured and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Rescue efforts were led by the Perak Fire and Rescue Department.





