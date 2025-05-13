BERLIN (Germany), May 13 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has arrived here to attend the two-day United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025 Forum which begins today.

His arrival at Berlin Brandenburg Airport at 5.36 pm local time, here last night together with a Defence Ministry delegation was received by the Charge d’Affaires / Counsellor of the Malaysian Embassy in Berlin Rozaime Mohamed Desa.

Held from May 13 to 14, the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Forum will serve as a high-level political platform to discuss the future of peacekeeping and for member states to express and demonstrate their political support.

The forum will also provide a stage for delegations to announce pledges to close capability gaps and adapt peace operations to better respond to existing challenges and new realities, in line with the pledging guide.

The biannual forum brings together the country’s top leaders and officials who support the security mission under the UN, with Mohamed Khaled taking the opportunity to voice his views and renew the country’s commitment to supporting the global security effort.

During the forum, Mohamed Khaled is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. — Bernama