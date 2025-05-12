KUALA LUMPUR May 12 – Electricity theft linked to illegal cryptocurrency mining in Malaysia has surged by nearly 300 per cent from 2018 to 2024, according to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

The Star cited the utility provider saying this spike was uncovered through joint operations with the Energy Commission, the police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and local councils.

“Joint operations and nationwide raids have successfully shut down illegal mining setups, contributing to an increase in detected cases from 610 in 2018 to 2,397 in 2024. These enforcement actions have safeguarded the stability of the power grid,” TNB reportedly said.

“For the same period, the average number of complaints related to cryptocurrency was 1,699, with an average of 340 per month. The number of complaints reflects increasing public awareness of reporting on illicit crypto mining activities.”

Between January 2020 and December 2024, TNB said it recorded an average of 2,303 electricity theft cases annually linked to cryptocurrency activities.

TNB said it detected suspicious electricity usage through continuous consumption pattern analysis and by collaborating with authorities to ensure reliable power supply for all users.

To improve detection, TNB has ramped up the deployment of smart meters, which log daily electricity use and transmit data via radio frequency for real-time monitoring and billing.

The company is also advocating for stronger enforcement under the Electricity Supply Act and the use of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to identify and flag abnormal consumption.

Under the law, tampering with electrical installations carries a maximum RM1 million fine, up to 10 years’ jail, or both, while offenders may also be charged under Sections 379 and 427 of the Penal Code for theft and mischief.

In one high-profile case this January, around 60 homeowners and shop operators in Perak were hit with electricity bills between RM30,000 and RM1.2 million due to illegal connections set up by tenants involved in crypto mining.

On April 30, police dismantled a syndicate involved in electricity theft for bitcoin mining in Hulu Terengganu and Marang.

TNB said that as Malaysia aims to become a key digital economy hub, the use of blockchain technologies, tokenisation, stablecoins, and cryptocurrencies must be balanced with strong regulatory enforcement.