KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will go on an official visit to Russia from May 13 to 16 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, his senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said today.

He said the visit will include engagements in Moscow and Kazan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation between Malaysia and Russia.

“The prime minister will attend the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum, at the invitation of His Excellency Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office briefing here.

“In Moscow, the prime minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations, meet with Russian business leaders, and engage with members of the Malaysian diaspora residing in the capital.”

He also said that the prime minister will deliver the keynote address during the plenary session of the Kazan Forum on May 16.

He then went on to say that Anwar will address the Strategic Vision Group Meeting and hold an official meeting with the rais of Tatarstan to further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and the Republic of Tatarstan.

This will be the second official trip to Russia for Anwar in eight months, with the prime minister going on a two-day working visit to Russia in September last year to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok.

After a bilateral meeting with Putin then, the latter said trade between Russia and Malaysia was approaching US$3.5 billion and there are ample opportunities to expand it.



