IPOH, May 12 — The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is continuing to monitor the female elephant whose calf was killed by a lorry along the East–West Highway in Gerik–Jeli early yesterday morning.

State Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff clarified that a viral video claiming the mother elephant had returned to the site of the accident did not feature the same elephant.

“The mother elephant has returned to the forest and is believed to have rejoined her herd. Regarding the viral video, we believe it is not the same elephant, as female elephants rarely travel alone. They usually move in groups. Nevertheless, we are continuing to monitor her,” he said when contacted.

Yusoff also confirmed that the carcass of the elephant calf had been buried, though he did not disclose the location.

Yesterday, a male elephant calf, estimated to be five years old, was killed after being struck by a poultry lorry at KM 80 of the East–West Highway in Gerik–Jeli in the early hours of the morning.

The incident went viral after a witness captured the heart-wrenching moment of the mother elephant desperately trying to push the lorry that had fatally struck her calf, which lay trapped underneath.

The elephant was later sedated and relocated back into the forest.

Meanwhile, Yusoff Shariff said that the department has built wildlife crossings, specifically for elephants, and installed 17 warning signs along identified hotspots.

“We have also installed lighting, in collaboration with the Public Works Department, to improve visibility and help road users drive more cautiously in areas known for wildlife crossings,” he said. — Bernama