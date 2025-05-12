KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Thousands of Buddhist devotees are expected to gather at the historic Maha Vihara in Brickfields here as the temple marks not just Wesak Day sacred to Buddhists but also its 130th celebration today.

Founded in 1894 by the Sasana Abhiwurdhi Wardhana Society, the Maha Vihara Temple first marked Wesak Day in 1895 after the arrival of two Sri Lankan Buddhist monks.

Wesak Day, observed on the full moon of the lunar month of May, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who became the Buddha.

Malaysia’s Chief High Priest Datuk K. Sri Dhammaratana said all three events occurred on the same date in different years, making Wesak Day the most sacred day for Buddhists.

“In 1961, the Buddhist community decided to appeal to the Malaysian government to declare Wesak Day as a public holiday and it was officially declared as a public holiday in 1962.

“Buddhist communities from around the world, such as Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and recently, we also have Buddhists from Bangladesh, coming to commemorate the great master,” he told Malay Mail in an interview last week.

Malaysia’s Buddhist Chief High Priest Datuk K. Sri Dhammaratana. — Picture by Choo Choy May

On Wesak Day, Buddhist devotees typically wear white and observe the Eight Precepts — a stricter version of the Five Precepts — as a form of spiritual discipline.

The Five Precepts are to:

Abstain from killing living beings.

Abstain from stealing.

Abstain from sexual misconduct.

Abstain from lying.

Abstain from becoming intoxicated.

The Eight Precepts contain an additional three guidelines, which are:

Refrain from eating after midday: This practice is to promote simplicity and detachment from material desires.

Refrain from dancing, singing, music, and unseemly shows: This is to discourage frivolous activities that distract from mindfulness.

Refrain from perfumes and cosmetics: This is to encourage a simple and unpretentious lifestyle.

The Maha Vihara Buddhist Temple in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. — File picture by Hari Anggara

How Maha Vihara is celebrating its 130th Wesak

Celebrations at the Maha Vihara today begin with the raising of the Buddhist flag, followed by prayers, hymns, and lighting of lotus-shaped oil lamps.

Devotees then queue to receive blessings and a sacred string from Dhammaratana.wesak

The temple also hosts meditation sessions, religious talks, and a blood and organ donation drive that started yesterday – on the eve and day of Wesak.

Buddhist devotees during the Wesak Day celebration at Buddhist Maha Vihara Temple in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur on May 4, 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Offering alms to monks is also part of the celebration, which Dhammaratana said helps devotees let go of desire and move toward spiritual happiness.

“This year, a church in our neighbourhood will also be coming forward to offer food to the monks and distribute food to devotees coming here on Wesak Day,” he said.

A grand float procession will take place on May 12, starting from the temple and moving through several key streets in Kuala Lumpur.

The route covers:

Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad

Jalan Tun Sambanthan

Jalan Petaling

Jalan Yap Ah Loy

Jalan Hang Lekiu

Jalan Gereja

Jalan Raja Chulan

Jalan P. Ramlee

and Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock

This year, the procession will skip Jalan Bukit Bintang due to a new one-way traffic system.

Between 20 to 25 colourful floats featuring Buddha’s life and teachings will participate in the 12-kilometre procession, which begins at 6pm and is expected to last four hours.

Dhammaratana said the event usually attracts between 30,000 to 50,000 spectators annually.

Devotees blessed by Buddhist monks on the floats during the Wesak Day procession at the Maha Virana Buddhist Temple on Jalan Berhala, Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“While Wesak Day is a religious day and not a merrymaking celebration, the procession draws young people closer to Buddhism, making way for them to build up on the devotional part.”

“During the annual procession, road users are very understanding, patient and tolerant to accommodate for our celebration.”

“It is a very unique thing to Malaysia, because we have a multicultural and multi-religious society here that can work as one family,” he said.