KAPIT, May 11 — A lucky fisherman landed a massive 7.2kg ‘ikan ketutu’ (marble goby) using a line and hook in the Rejang River near Kapit this morning.

The fisherman then took the live fish to Terasang Market, where it earned him a small fortune.

Fishmonger Lawrence Bangit purchased the impressive catch and offered it for sale at RM75 per kg.

The unusually large ‘ikan ketutu’, also known as ‘ikan haruan bodoh’ in Bahasa Melayu, drew a crowd of curious onlookers who quickly gathered at the market.

Rudy Havit, in his forties and among the onlookers, explained that the ‘ikan ketutu’, was once a common river species in the area.

However, due to overfishing, the fish has become very rare, almost extinct. He noted that catching Ikan Ketutut is now a difficult feat.

“Previously, ikan ketutu was common in the tributaries of the Rejang River (such as Sungai Katibas, Sungai Muhjong, Sungai Ga’at, Sungai Pelagus, Sungai Metah, and Sungai Pila). They typically weighed between one and two kg. This one, weighing 7.2kg and measuring almost three feet, is extraordinarily large.

“It used to be inexpensive, only RM20 to RM30 per kg. Now, it’s expensive due to high demand and scarcity,” Rudy elaborated.

He noted that ‘ikan ketutu’ is very popular in Peninsular Malaysia, with prices ranging between RM150 and RM200 per kg depending on the size.

“It’s a favourite among West Malaysian diners because the flesh is tender and sweet, and importantly, it has very few bones — only the backbone — unlike other river fish like ‘ikan tengadak’, ‘ikan semah’, or ‘ikan padi’, which have many small bones.”

The common way to prepare ‘ikan ketutu’ is deep-fried with sweet and sour sauce. — The Borneo Post