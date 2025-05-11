MUKAH, May 11 — Firefighting operations on the third day at a sago plantation in Sebakong, Mukah, concluded successfully on Sunday morning, aided by favourable weather conditions and effective fire containment strategies.



According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), firefighters from the Mukah fire station arrived at the scene around 9.30am and discovered that the fire was already under control.





“The flames did not spread beyond the main road, largely due to a sizeable drainage ditch that acted as a natural firebreak and a shift in wind direction towards the north,” Bomba said in a statement.It added that these factors, combined with a lack of flammable material in the affected area, significantly slowed the fire’s progression.“The firefighting team carried out monitoring and conducted light extinguishing work using a 200-foot hose line, powered by a floating pump that sourced water from a nearby ditch.“By 10.50 am, the operation was called off after heavy rainfall in the area fully doused the remaining flames, and the site was deemed safe.”The fire was first reported to Bomba at 9.45am on May 9, and initial assessments indicated that about 12 hectares of land between plantation blocks C25 and C26 had been affected. — The Borneo Post