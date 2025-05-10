SIBU, May 10 — A woman was fortunate to escape with minor injuries after the car she was driving crashed into a timber lorry at a junction near Rumah (Rh) Jamban, Nanga Lebai, along Jalan Selangau-Sibu on Friday night.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Chief Andy Alie said the Selangau fire station received an emergency call regarding the road accident at 8.36pm.

“A Perodua Bezza had collided with a timber lorry and ended up lodged under the trailer carrying logs.

“There was one victim, a woman aged 46, who was found conscious and only sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Firemen promptly carried out a size-up and confirmed that the victim was not trapped inside the vehicle.

“She was safely extricated using a stretcher and handed over to paramedics for further medical attention at the Selangau Health Clinic,” Andy said.

Firefighters also flushed the area to clear debris and ensure the road was safe for public use.

The operation, which involved five firefighters and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle from the Selangau station, concluded at 10.10pm.

Personnel from the police and the Ministry of Health were also present at the scene to assist. — The Borneo Post