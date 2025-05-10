PHUKET, May 10 — A 25-year-old Malaysian man from Selangor died after reportedly falling from a hotel building on the popular resort island of Phuket on Friday morning.

According to a report by Thai police, the victim arrived in Thailand on May 8 with a group of more than 20 Malaysian tourists. He had been assigned to share a hotel room with three friends.

“At around 1.00am on Friday (local time), the police received a report from hotel staff that a tourist had fallen from the building,” the report stated.

The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Patong district at around 1.30am due to severe head injuries, the report added.

The Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla confirmed the incident when contacted and said the remains were claimed by the victim’s family on Saturday morning.

“The consulate assisted in transporting the remains from Patong district to Sadao province by road, up to the Bukit Kayu Hitam border. The family is scheduled to bring the body to Sungai Buloh for burial arrangements,” the consulate said, adding that it also helped facilitate the burial permit in Malaysia. — Bernama