SEREMBAN, May 10 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has confirmed that he will be defending his position as PKR Vice-President in the upcoming party election for the 2025-2028 term, scheduled to take place on May 23 in Johor Bahru.

In a Facebook post today, the Negeri Sembilan PKR Leadership Council (MPN) chairman described the PKR 2025 polls as a healthy contest that should be viewed in a broader context, particularly in facing the nation’s political challenges and fulfilling the hopes of the people.

“Those elected to leadership positions must be committed to serving as a bridge between the grassroots and the party’s top leadership, strengthening the organisational structure, and driving forward the reform agenda that lies at the heart of PKR’s struggle.

“I firmly believe the 2025 party election is not merely about positions, but a valuable opportunity to reinforce the party’s core mission, reignite the spirit of reform, and strengthen our team to face future challenges, including the upcoming general election,” he said.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson PKR Division Chief, expressed hope that party members would remain united, uphold the principles of justice, and elect leaders who can carry the people’s voice with integrity and accountability.

The central leadership election will be conducted through two methods — physical voting by delegates of the Central Congress, the Youth Congress (Angkatan Muda Keadilan - AMK), and the Women’s Congress — at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and Danga Bay Convention Centre in Johor Bahru.

In Sabah and Sarawak, physical voting will be held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC), Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre, Kuching. Ordinary and additional delegates of the Central Congress, AMK, and Women’s Congress who are not required to vote in person will cast their ballots online at the same time via the ADIL app. — Bernama



