KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — There is a growing call for the introduction of a dedicated Senior Citizens Bill to institutionalise the rights, protections and welfare of the elderly as Malaysia transitions into an ageing nation by 2030.

Member of the Senior Citizen Advisory Council Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement today said 15 per cent of the population will be aged 60 and above by 2030 and such legislation is not only timely but necessary to ensure that the elderly population is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness across all facets of society.

“The time has come for Malaysia to take a bold step forward by introducing a Senior Citizens Bill in Parliament. Such a move will send a strong message that the nation stands in solidarity with its elderly population,” he said.

Lee highlighted the demographic shift brought about by increased life expectancy and declining birth rates, stressing the need for a comprehensive legal framework to address the social, economic and healthcare needs of Malaysia’s ageing population.

He also emphasised the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of senior citizens, ensuring access to healthcare and social support, strengthening economic security, promoting recognition and inclusion and integrating existing policies under an enforceable legal structure.

Lee said the proposed bill aims to formally recognise the rights of senior citizens and promote their overall well-being through structured healthcare, social support, and legal protections.

“The bill further seeks to encourage active participation of senior citizens in society through lifelong learning and age-friendly services and to ensure government accountability through the establishment of a dedicated commission to oversee its implementation,” he said.

The legislation would also provide clear mechanisms for addressing elder abuse, neglect, and discrimination while improving economic security through enhanced retirement schemes, social pensions, and inclusive employment opportunities, he added. — Bernama