MAKKAH, May 10 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has advised haj pilgrims to activate their TH Debit-i cards before departing for the Holy Land to enable smooth cash withdrawals.

TH Financial Operations director Shamsul Bahar Shamsudin said the card must be activated beforehand for overseas transactions.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding pilgrims who failed to activate their cards in Malaysia. Bank Islam has set up a special counter at the departure hall of the Movenpick Convention Centre KLIA in Sepang to assist pilgrims with card activation,” he told reporters here.

He said the exchange rates are competitive, and pilgrims will not be charged transaction fees.

“The typical foreign transaction fees charged by local banks here range from 10 to 15 Saudi Riyals (RM11.50 to RM17.18) per withdrawal. However, Bank Islam will fully cover these fees, so pilgrims don’t need to worry about additional charges when making withdrawals,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shamsul stated that TH has recorded 374 cases related to ATM cards among Malaysian pilgrims as of May 7, including issues such as overseas card activation, card loss, card damage, and PIN problems.

“For lost ATM cards, pilgrims must immediately go to the TH counter to report. The old card will be cancelled immediately, and a new card will be issued. Pilgrims only need to go to the counter for the replacement process.

“If the loss occurred outside of operating hours, they could inform the staff at their respective accommodation to get help,” he said, advising haj pilgrims to exercise extra caution with their ATM cards while in the Holy Land to prevent loss, damage, or misuse. — Bernama