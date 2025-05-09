KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations to Catholics in Malaysia and around the world following the election of Pope Leo XIV.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the occasion marked a significant new chapter for the global Catholic community, and expressed confidence that it would bring renewed purpose and inspiration.

“Malaysia values its ties with the Holy See, and we look forward to continued engagement rooted in mutual respect, dialogue, and our shared commitment to peace and human dignity,” he said.

Anwar’s message comes after Robert Francis Prevost was elected the 267th pope by cardinals in a secret conclave on Thursday, becoming the first pontiff from the United States.

Prevost, who chose the papal name Leo XIV, was introduced from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City as crowds packed St Peter’s Square to witness the moment.

White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel to signal his election on the second day of voting, followed by the ringing of bells across Rome.

He succeeds Pope Francis, the Argentine reformer who had led the Catholic Church since 2013.