GEORGE TOWN, May 9 — The Penang state government is considering a review of its i-Sejahtera social welfare aid programme, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Chow said a study on the programme has been completed but no decision has been made yet.

“The study was conducted to ensure the aid is effectively channeled to the targeted groups,” he told reporters after launching a programme at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

He said the state executive councillor in charge will hold engagement sessions on the review and present the findings to the state executive council for a final decision.

Chow noted that the i-Sejahtera programme involves substantial expenditure.

“If we want to continue with the whole programme, the state’s financial commitment must also be strong,” he said, adding that the review may include reducing or discontinuing some categories under the programme.

“Some categories may no longer be appropriate, and there could be new initiatives introduced as replacements. We have financial constraints, so we need to cap our expenditure and determine which programmes we can support,” he explained.

Chow clarified that the review does not necessarily mean a reduction in aid.

“Each year, expenditure for the i-Sejahtera programme increases as more people register. For instance, under the Warga Emas programme, longer life expectancy means more people register, requiring higher allocations,” he said.

He added that if there is overlap with federal aid programmes, the state may not need to continue similar initiatives.

“We need to stretch our resources to ensure the most effective use,” Chow said.