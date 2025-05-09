KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have agreed to cooperate for the Sabah state election.

This was stated in a joint statement by PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

According to them, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reached the agreement during a top leadership meeting yesterday.

“The form of cooperation, including seat distribution and negotiations with any other parties, will be jointly scrutinised by the PH and BN leadership in Sabah.

“All decisions will be finalised by the top leadership of PH and BN at the national level,” the statement added. — Bernama