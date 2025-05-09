KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has extended his congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his recent election as the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

Aaron described the appointment of Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff in history as a ‘momentous occasion’, not only for the Catholic faithful but also for people of all religions around the world.

“Your dedication to social justice, inclusivity and compassion reflects the very values that we in Malaysia strive to uphold in our multicultural and multireligious society,” he posted on Facebook today.

Aaron also offered his prayers for the new pope’s leadership, hoping that it would bring a new era of global unity and mutual respect.

“May Almighty God grant you wisdom, strength and grace in leading the global community through these transformative times. Your leadership offers renewed hope for global solidarity, healing and mutual respect,” he said. — Bernama