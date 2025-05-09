PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Malaysia has taken significant steps towards a clean energy future by introducing the Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station (MHRS) Development Project, functioning as a driver of innovation in the hydrogen-based mobility sector.

The RM15 million MHRS, a pilot project in the hydrogen mobility sector in Peninsular Malaysia, is located at Precinct 2 here and is capable of supplying 50 kilogrammes of hydrogen daily through the small-scale station.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang said the MHRS not only spurs research and development in hydrogen and fuel cell technology, but also supports the country’s target of achieving zero carbon emission by 2050.

“Currently, there are no hydrogen-powered vehicles in Malaysia, but we have hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) suppliers. Basic infrastructure for FCEV refuelling should be established to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a fuel in the transportation and mobility sector,” he told a media conference after launching the MHRS here today.

The project is supported by the Ministry Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) through the National Nanotechnology Centre (NNC) and NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), in collaboration with Petronas Technology Ventures Sdn Bhd (PTVSB), Sime UMW, UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC).

NMB, as the asset administrator representing Mosti, acts as the operator of the MHRS station and a test site for new technologies to explore long-term commercial opportunities.

PTVSB supplies hydrogen and oversees the station’s engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) while Sime UMW and UMWT provide three Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered vehicles and offer essential operational and maintenance services.

Elaborating, Chang said the MHRS plays the role of educating the public on the current status of hydrogen technology and demonstrating that hydrogen can now be used as a fuel for vehicles.

“... But we need to create the ecosystem first. Because we are starting from scratch. We don’t have the users and the supply but we are targeting that by 2030, there will be FCEVs on Malaysian roads,” he said.

Meanwhile, NMB chief executive officer Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad said in his speech that the MHRS would not only be a catalyst for clean energy infrastructure but also pave the way for investments and innovations as well as strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for hydrogen technology.

“Under the leadership of Mosti, NMB will continue to leverage the full potential of the MHRS in close collaboration with local authorities, stakeholders and industry players to make Putrajaya the starting point for the country’s hydrogen-powered mobility transformation,” he said. — Bernama