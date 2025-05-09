KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — At least two women were killed while 15 others survived following a four-vehicle crash at Kilometre 34 of the North-South Expressway northbound near Sedenak near Kulai, Johor, last night.

According to Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Firdaus Juritah from the Kulai Fire and Rescue Station, an emergency call was received at 10.35pm, Kosmo! Online reported today.

The collision involved a container trailer, a Toyota Estima, a Mazda 5, and a Toyota Hilux.

“The accident involved 17 individuals. Two women in the Toyota Estima died at the scene, while two men and another woman were injured.

“One of the deceased has been identified as Gee Yin Chin, 42, while the identity of the second victim has yet to be confirmed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Firdaus said the Mazda 5 was carrying one adult male, two women, and three children, all of whom survived.

The Toyota Hilux occupants included one adult male, one adult female, and three children, who also survived the crash.

The trailer driver was reported injured and was rushed to Temenggung Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the two deceased were handed over to the police for further action.

The operation concluded at 12.13am.