KOTA KINABALU, May 9 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) would contest the next state election independently if its current state government partner, Pakatan Harapan (PH), cooperates with Barisan Nasional (BN), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Claiming a PH-BN pact would sideline local parties, Hajiji said GRS believes Sabah should be governed by natives who understand the state’s aspirations.

“If the final decision of PH and BN is to cooperate in the upcoming state election, then GRS is prepared to contest independently and focus on collaboration with other like-minded local parties,” he said in a statement today.

“Straying from this principle would mean ignoring the aspirations of a large segment of Sabahans.”

His remarks follow joint statements by PH and BN leaders signalling an intent to cooperate in seat negotiations, citing the need for political stability and continuity with the federal unity government.

Hajiji then reiterated GRS’s commitment to political stability and public welfare, to highlight the coalition's role in the supporting the National Unity Government in federal power.

Hajiji, who is chairman of the eight-party GRS coalition, said he will convene a leadership meeting soon to chart its course ahead of the election.

The Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president said formal discussions will be held with other state government parties to align strategies and positions.