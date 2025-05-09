KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Police are tracking down five individuals who posed as police officers and robbed a residence in Semenyih near Kajang last Sunday.

Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the incident occurred at 5.02am while the 55-year-old victim, a retiree, was at home with three other family members, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

“CCTV footage shows the suspects wearing face masks, with two of them donning police vests, entering the victim’s home.

“They forced open the front door before stealing two mobile phones and about RM500 in cash,” he said in a statement today.

The incident went viral after the CCTV footage was uploaded on social media, showing a group of men — some wearing police vests — attempting to break into the home, with one of them seen kicking the door.

Naazron added that total losses were estimated at RM9,000 and a special operation has been launched to track down the suspects.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 170 for impersonating a public servant.

“Police urge members of the public with any information on the incident to contact their nearest police station.“Information can also be directed to the investigating officer, Inspector Ghazali Zulkifli, at 016-9140758 to assist with the investigation,” he said.