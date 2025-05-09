KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that Malaysia’s ties with its Asean neighbours, the broader Asian region, and countries across the globe will continue to flourish harmoniously, yielding mutual benefits in diplomacy, trade, investment and other key sectors.

Anwar shared this aspiration in a Facebook post last night following telephone conversations with three of his counterparts – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He said the discussions centred on current global and regional issues, Asean matters, the impact of United States tariffs, and ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation.

“During my conversation with Albanese, I invited him to visit Malaysia and to further enhance our friendship, especially following his successful re-election as Australia’s Prime Minister for a second consecutive term,” he said.

Anwar added that his conversation with Xanana Gusmao touched on the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, Timor-Leste’s quest to be a full ASEAN member, and Malaysia’s readiness as the Chair of ASEAN to host the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month.

“As for my discussion with Paetongtarn, we updated each other on several bilateral issues, including the Southern Thailand Peace Dialogue, which requires peace-building initiatives without any element of violence,” he said. — Bernama