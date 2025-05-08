KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysia and Bahrain are committed to enhancing trade and investment, as well as exploring new collaborations in the digital economy and green technology, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a post on X yesterday, Tengku Zafrul shared about his meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Sustainable Development and CEO of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, Noor Ali AlKhulaif, and Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdulla Adel Fakhro.

“Towards shared prosperity for Malaysia and Bahrain!” he said.

The Bahrain delegation visited the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) today in a courtesy call, following a similar visit to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

In 2024, Malaysia-Bahrain trade was valued at RM1.19 billion, with exports totalling RM251.2 million and imports RM943.3 million.

Last year, Bahrain was Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner in West Asia, while Malaysia ranked as Bahrain’s third-largest trading partner among ASEAN countries and 18th globally in 2023. — Bernama