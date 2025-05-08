KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Authorities investigating the disappearance of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh said today that persons of interest, including Ling’s three children and others residing in Singapore, could be called to give their statements for investigation purposes.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said there are existing avenues available to facilitate this if necessary.

“We can either ask them to come to Kuala Lumpur or Johor Baru to record their statements.

“We can also do so at the Malaysian High Commission,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters here.

Rusdi confirmed that the number of individuals whose statements have been recorded remains unchanged at 16.

He also said he has instructed investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the ongoing divorce proceedings between Ling and her spouse, and to determine if any connections could be established.

Both Ling and her husband, Datuk Seri Hah Tiing Siu, have been under investigation for corruption and money laundering offences since May 2024.

On April 9, Ling, an investigation witness, was en route to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to have her statement recorded when her e-hailing ride was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

An eyewitness account from the e-hailing driver claimed that the vehicle Ling was travelling in was stopped by uniformed individuals.

She subsequently failed to appear, prompting her lawyer to file a police report regarding her disappearance on the same day.

No ransom demand has been made in connection with her disappearance to date.