KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating a corporate figure with the honorific title “Tan Sri” over allegations of money laundering involving RM500 million, believed to be linked to shares in Sapura Energy Bhd.

According to sources, the Tan Sri was summoned to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on May 5 and 6 to have his statement recorded, but no arrests have been made to date, The Star reported today.

“The investigations point towards elements of corruption involving investments following the merger of SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd and Sapuracrest Petroleum Bhd, which later became known as SEB,” said the source on May 8.

Raids have been carried out at several locations, including Sapura’s office at the Mines, Menara Permata Sapura under Sapura Holdings Sdn Bhd, and the individual’s residences in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities have frozen 83 bank accounts belonging to five individuals and 15 companies, amounting to RM158.26 million.

The probe is being conducted under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which concerns abuse of power for gratification, including benefits such as salaries, bonuses, shares, branding fees, and private placements between 2012 and 2021.

The MACC is also examining possible offences related to criminal breach of trust, fund misappropriation, and document forgery.