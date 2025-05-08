IPOH, May 8 — Police discovered human skeletal remains in an oil palm plantation at Ladang Bukit Besout, Jalan Kuala Slim, Slim River on May 4.

Muallim District Police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the authorities received a call at 5.13 pm regarding the discovery from a public member heading to a nearby orchard.

“Investigations at the scene with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) K9 unit successfully uncovered almost the entire human skeleton.

“The remains have been sent to the forensic department at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for a post-mortem. The case is classified as a sudden death report pending the results of the autopsy,” he said in a statement tonight.

Police are appealing for public assistance, particularly from families with missing relatives, to contact investigating officer Inspector Raja Nabila Raja Abdul Samad (012-285 4320) or Muallim District Police Headquarters (05-452 8222). — Bernama