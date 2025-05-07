MIRI, May 7 — A group of 10 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leaders have voiced their support for Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to take over as deputy president.

In a statement, the group members were named as Mukah head Mohd Arwin Lim Abdullah, Sibuti head Louis Jampi, Lubok Antu head Tet Tugang, Batang Sadong head Bahrudin Shah Ibrahim, Puncak Borneo head Chee Phin Khoo, Kota Samarahan head Nazirol Samaail, Selangau head James Jalai Gayau, Kuching head Ng Kim Ho, Lanang head Micheal Lee, and deputy secretary general Tay Wei Wei.

“The majority of branch heads in Sarawak support Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to contest the position of deputy president in this party election,” said the statement.

According to the group, Saifuddin should be given the opportunity to lead as deputy president to help president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim strengthen the party and continue the reform agenda.

The group said Saifuddin has proven to be among leaders who contributed a lot to PKR as well as one who is loyal to the party and Anwar.

“The internal election of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat should be conducted democratically, fairly, and equitably.

“Therefore, we request that Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution fulfil our wish to contest the position of deputy president this time,” they said.

PKR has branches in all 31 parliamentary constituencies in the state, with Baram chairman Roland Engan leading the state leadership council.

The deputy president post is currently held by Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

During the 2022 party polls, Rafizi won 59,678 votes or 58.12 per cent of the votes to defeat Saifuddin, who received 43,010 or 41.88 per cent of votes.

Separately, PKR Selangor, Penang, and Pahang, as well as five Melaka division chiefs have voiced their support for Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the post of deputy president although she has previously said she would defend her vice president post.

The deadline for nominations is May 23. — The Borneo Post