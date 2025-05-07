KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The South-west Monsoon is expected to begin on May 10 and continue until September, marked by winds blowing consistently from the south-west across the country.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that during the South-west Monsoon, lower humidity levels typically lead to reduced rain cloud formation across most areas.

“As a result, the country will experience reduced rainfall during this period, with more dry days than rainy ones.

“However, heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms may still occur in the western parts of the Peninsula, northern Sarawak, and the western part of Sabah, particularly in the early morning, due to the squall line phenomenon. This occurs when winds converge, creating a line of thunderstorms which can last for several hours,” he said in a statement today.

During the peak of the season, from July to September, there is a possibility of local and cross-border haze if open burning activities are not effectively managed.

He stressed that open burning should be strictly avoided to help mitigate haze and prevent environmental pollution, while also urging the public to use water sparingly during this period.

For the latest weather updates, the public can visit the official MetMalaysia website, download the myCuaca mobile app, follow the department’s official social media channels, or contact the hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any further inquiries. — Bernama