KUCHING, May 7 — Sarawak is intensifying efforts to secure greater education autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), following its incorporation into the Federal Constitution in 2022, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

The State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister said the constitutional amendment, which places MA63 under Article 160(2), elevates it as part of the nation’s supreme law alongside the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

“Before 2022, there was no provision in the Constitution that mentioned MA63. But now it’s part and parcel of our constitution, the supreme law.

“Therefore, the MA63 and the IGC report has to be considered seriously,” he said during a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and letter of intent (LoI) signing between i-CATS University College and various industry and TVET partners here today.

Dr Annuar said that while education remains under the Federal List in the Ninth Schedule (Item 13(a)) of the Constitution, MA63 provides a strong legal foundation for Sarawak to assert its educational rights.

He pointed to Paragraph 17 of the IGC Report, which outlines seven key areas related to education, including the use of English and the preservation of the existing education system.

“It’s a powerful document that reinforces autonomy and we’re moving in that direction and I’m happy to say we’ve made good progress,” he said.

Dr Annuar acknowledged that full autonomy is difficult to achieve, but stressed Sarawak’s commitment, particularly in safeguarding the state’s syllabus and the use of English in schools, colleges, and universities.

“Although it’s not easy to get full autonomy of education, certain parts such as syllabus and the use of English must be maintained by the schools, colleges and universities in Sarawak.

“We should not compromise on that, and thankfully our dual language program (DLP) is entering its sixth year and we are actually making a lot of progress,” he said.

He highlighted Sarawak’s recent approval to conduct its own Primary Six examinations as a major milestone, achieved through collaboration with the federal government.

“This exam is actually an international standard, it’s been vetted, and it’s been foreseen by Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

“It will be held October-November this year, with only these subjects, Maths, English, and Science,” he said.

On Sarawak’s wider autonomy negotiations, Dr Annuar said discussions with Putrajaya are ongoing, with 15 major items already tabled in Parliament, including the proposal for Sarawak to approve its own development projects.

“Of all the issues raised, English is the most important, and also the approval powers for projects.

“Last time, for example, if it’s an RTP project, we have to ask KL to approve it or not, even though it’s our money.

“It’s a bit ridiculous, because it’s our project, our money, but we have to ask their permission for the project to be done.

“But now, it’s okay, as the state director can approve it,” he said.

Asked whether federal education policies should be referred to Sarawak first, Dr Annuar said this is clearly outlined in Paragraph 17 of the IGC Report.

“Yes, it’s there. Even though the state director is a federal officer, education policies must still be referred to the state government,” he added. — The Borneo Post