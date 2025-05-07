SHAH ALAM, May 7 — Selangor PKR has declared its open support for the nomination of PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the deputy president post in the party’s upcoming elections.

Selangor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the party needed a deputy president who was not tied to government administration and could focus on strengthening internal unity while preparing PKR for the next General Election with robust strategies and renewed vigour.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said apart from being a capable orator and a proven vote-winner, the party also required a leader who understood grassroots sentiments and prioritised the party over personal interests.

“Nurul Izzah is no stranger to the party. She has fought from a young age, representing the youth in difficult times, detained, insulted, but never left the struggle. She built her name not on her family lineage but on the strength of her principles and courage to stand for truth.

“She has proven her credibility in two terms as a Member of Parliament, as the party’s vice-president and as a committed policy thinker. She is recognised both domestically and internationally, but most importantly, party members know who she is and what she has sacrificed for PKR,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin also expressed confidence that with Nurul Izzah’s nomination, a strong leadership team could be formed, while restoring public trust and ensuring PKR remained relevant, progressive and respected.

He said the leadership of PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim required a strong partner, and Nurul Izzah was capable of being a loyal ally, an honest adviser and a driving force who would bravely speak the truth for the sake of the party.

“With a full sense of responsibility, we stand firmly with Nurul Izzah. May this nomination mark the beginning of a new chapter in PKR’s journey that is more united, mature and constructive,” he said.

Nurul Izzah had previously announced her intention to defend her vice-president post in the PKR elections to be held on May 24. — Bernama