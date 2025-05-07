KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysia is positioning itself as a global player in virology research and innovation, as part of its broader ambition to become a high-tech, self-sufficient nation by 2030, according to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd International Conference of the World Society for Virology (WSV2025) here yesterday, Chang said Malaysia is committed to building science-driven resilience and public health security.

“Our target is to become a technology producer by 2030 and not just a user, but a creator and innovator, including in biotechnology,” he noted.

The conference, also attended by WSV president Dr Maria Soderlund-Venermo, brought together over 300 experts from more than 25 countries, underscoring Malaysia’s growing scientific capacity and its aim to become a regional biotechnology hub.

Chang stressed that science must serve humanity, guided by ethics, collaboration and shared knowledge, values aligned with the Madani Government’s policy framework.

“We are honoured to host leading virology minds dedicated to understanding viruses and their impact on health, agriculture, biodiversity and ecosystems,” he added.

Reflecting on the lessons of Covid-19 and the growing threat of zoonotic diseases, Chang called for greater investment in early warning systems, diagnostics, vaccines and antiviral treatments, not just to respond to health crises but to anticipate them.

He also highlighted the role of the Malaysia Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI), under the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), in halal-certified vaccine development, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) research, antiviral innovation and global scientific collaboration.

The three-day WSV2025 conference, themed “The Virosphere of Our Cellular World”, features more than 150 presentations on immunology, zoonotic diseases, vaccine innovation, genomic surveillance and diagnostics.

The event is co-organised by WSV and NIBM, with support from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), Universiti Malaya, Monash University Malaysia and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB). — Bernama