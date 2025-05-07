KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) clarified today it has acted within the legal framework, including obtaining all necessary court orders and adhering to the established procedures, in its ongoing probe against Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh who disappeared last month.

In a statement, the MACC also rejected allegations of harassment or misconduct as unfounded as previously raised by Ling’s counsel, following a judicial review filed by Ling against the agency for having allegedly arrested and remanded her without proper legal basis and in breach of due process.

The agency then outlined the chronology of its investigation against Ling and her spouse, Datuk Seri Hah Tiing Siu for corruption and money laundering offences which had commenced as early as May 2024.

“To complete its investigation, MACC had summoned Ling to appear before the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya for statement taking but she had then refused and failed to cooperate.

“As a result, on December 2, 2024, an arrest warrant for Ling was obtained from the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for the offence of failing to comply with the order to attend an interview for the purpose of completing the investigation.

“Subsequently on January 8, a joint operation with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) of Singapore was launched and Ling was lawfully apprehended and brought back to Malaysia,” it said.

Following Ling’s arrest, MACC said Ling remained under a court-issued remand order for three days and was subsequently released on bail thereafter.

Fast forward to April and the day of her disappearance, MACC said it requested Ling to continue her statement recording at its headquarters after obtaining new investigation leads.

“Based on this information, the MACC also sought and obtained approval and an order from prosecutors to retain her travel documents by serving her with a Notice of Surrender of Travel Documents under Section 44(1) of the MACC Act.

“However, Ling failed to attend on that day and her lawyer subsequently lodged a police report regarding her disappearance on the same day,” it added.

Since Ling’s disappearance, MACC said it has provided full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who are now investigating the case.

It also urged all parties to refrain from speculation that could hinder the investigation or create confusion among the public.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said police’s investigations on Ling’s disappearance are ongoing and statements had been recorded from 16 individuals so far.

He also confirmed police are aware of allegations that Ling was abducted by people wearing police vests and said investigations are ongoing.