KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has added a special train service to the East Coast to accommodate travellers returning home for Hari Raya Aidiladha next month.

In a statement today, KTMB said the Ekspres Lambaian Aidiladha will operate with two scheduled services, with 436 tickets available for each trip.

“One-way fares are from RM80 to RM95, with premier and superior class seating, superior sleeper coaches options, as well as access to chillax and café coaches,” the statement read.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The special train will depart from KL Sentral to Tumpat, Kelantan at 11pm on June 5, and make the return journey from Tumpat to KL Sentral at 10.45pm on June 8.

It will stop at Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Gemas, Bahau, Mentakab, Jerantut, Kuala Lipis, Gua Musang, Dabong, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Wakaf Baru before reaching its final destination at Tumpat.

“KTMB remains committed to supporting the government’s initiative to expand public transport options by providing special train services to help ease traffic congestion along the East Coast routes, which are typically crowded during festive seasons.

“This service enables passengers to travel home to their loved ones safely and comfortably.

“It also offers an alternative for tourists planning to visit destinations along the East Coast. Passengers are advised to arrive at the station early to ensure smooth security and documentation checks at the boarding gates,” the statement added.

Tickets are available via the KTM Mobile (KITS) app, KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my, or KTMB kiosk machines.

The public may contact the KTMB call centre at 03-9779 1200 or visit KTMB’s official social media platforms for further enquiries and latest updates. — Bernama