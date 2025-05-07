MELAKA, May 7 — The parents of a two-month-old boy suspected of being abused in Sungai Petai, Alor Gajah, have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations.

The remand order was issued by Ayer Keroh Sessions Court Judge Haderiah Siri against the couple, both aged 22, today.

The remand, which runs until May 13, is to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The unemployed couple was arrested by a police team at about 6.30pm yesterday in front of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Melaka Hospital.

Their arrest followed a report lodged by a medical specialist at the hospital, who found both recent and older injuries to the victim’s head during an examination.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the injuries were believed to be the result of abuse.

The baby had initially been taken to Alor Gajah Hospital after the mother claimed he was suffering from seizures, before being referred to Melaka Hospital. — Bernama