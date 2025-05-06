MELAKA, May 6 — A well-known YouTuber has been summoned by Melaka police for questioning after a video of him allegedly riding a modified micromobility vehicle went viral on social media.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 27-year-old content creator was called in after authorities found a 22-second clip uploaded to TikTok at around 11.50am on Monday, May 5, according to a report published in The Star today.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the micromobility vehicle had been modified and fitted with a roof,” Dzulkhairi said in a statement today.

The video showed a man riding the altered vehicle with two male pillion passengers at the Lee Rubber traffic lights along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway.

Police also conducted checks on a motorcycle with registration number MDJ1154, which is registered under the YouTuber’s name and believed to have been used to record the footage.

Dzulkhairi said the YouTuber is currently in Sabah on business and is expected to return only after May 16.

He added that the YouTuber has agreed to appear with his lawyer at the Highway Patrol Enforcement Division of the Melaka Tengah police headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department on May 17 to have his statement recorded.