KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia will send its first group of future East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) maintenance workers to China for training on May 15, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

Speaking at an event attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Loke said a total of 210 trainees will undergo intensive training in Liuzhou, China, this year.

“The first batch, comprising 102 trainees from technical and non-technical fields, will leave on May 15. They will be trained in theoretical and practical aspects and gain real-world experience in operating rail systems.

“This programme aims to develop skilled personnel for roles such as assistant station attendants, signalling technicians, assistant train drivers, overhead line technicians, and maintenance technicians for electric locomotives (E-loco) and electric multiple units (EMU),” he said during the launch ceremony and submission of PLKI-ECRL offer letters for the ECRL operations and maintenance phase at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Loke added that trainees who complete the programme will be guaranteed employment with the ECRL.

“Developing physical infrastructure is important to ensure we do not overly rely on external expertise in the long term. Our priority is to ensure job opportunities for our local talent,” he said.

He also highlighted that China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has committed RM12 million to cover the costs of these training programmes.

The ECRL’s first phase, spanning 665km from Kota Bharu to Terminal Bersepadu Gombak, is expected to be operational by 2026. The second phase, connecting Gombak to Port Klang, is slated for completion by December 2027.

Loke said that as of April 2025, ECRL development across Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor is 82.45 per cent complete.

“Approximately 400km of track has already been laid, covering areas from Maran in Pahang to Kota Bharu in Kelantan. We are currently two months ahead of schedule,” he added.

The ECRL project, costing RM50.27 billion, will require around 1,800 workers when operations begin in 2027.

Loke emphasised that at least 80 per cent of the ECRL workforce must be local.