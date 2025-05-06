KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The school van driver detained in connection with the death of a five-year-old kindergarten pupil, who was allegedly left inside a van for over four hours in Taman Bukit Indah in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, last week, will be charged tomorrow.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan said the 56-year-old male suspect is expected to be charged at the Batu Pahat Sessions Court, according to a report by Berita Harian today.

He said the suspect had previously been remanded for seven days starting 1 May under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect and negligence involving a child.

“The suspect will be charged at the Batu Pahat Sessions Court tomorrow at around 9am,” he said today.

On May 1, media reported that a five-year-old boy had died after he was believed to have been left inside a school van for more than four hours in Taman Bukit Indah.

Kumarasan said the victim was found unconscious inside the van at around 12 noon on Wednesday.

It is believed that the child was left behind in the vehicle after the driver dropped off other students at the school around 7.30am that same day.

Following the discovery, police arrested a man who worked as a school van driver in the Taman Bukit Indah area at 2.40pm on the same day.