KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Two officers from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department were injured while attempting to detain an undocumented female migrant during an operation here last night.

Immigration deputy director-general (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said the officers sustained minor injuries to their hands and knees after falling while chasing the woman, who refused to cooperate during the operation.

He said the woman was among 25 women out of 64 illegal immigrants, aged between 18 and 60, from Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, who were detained in two separate raids — one at a food court in Jalan Klang Lama and the other at a massage parlour in Bukit Bintang.

“All those detained are suspected of committing various offences under the Immigration Act, including not possessing valid travel documents, overstaying, and misuse of passes. They will be sent to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation,” he said at a press conference at the raid location last night.

He also reminded employers to comply with the law and ensure that their foreign workers possess valid documentation to work in the country.

“We will continue to take strict action, with a particular focus on employers, especially Malaysians, who harbour or employ undocumented foreigners,” he said.

He said the raid, conducted following two weeks of intelligence gathering, involved 55 officers from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department. — Bernama