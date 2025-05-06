PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — About 200 of private medical practitioners gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Office this morning to protest the mandatory drug price display ruling that came into effect on May 1.

Clad in black, the attendees held up red, blue, and black placards with messages such as “Doctors have families too,” “GPs support fair drug pricing. Reject Act 723,” and “Unfair fees and policies are driving doctors away.”

MMA in a statement last night, said that while doctors support the principle of price transparency, they oppose the use of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723) for enforcing medicine price displays. Instead, they are calling for the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) to be used.

What the doctors are opposing:

The use of Act 723 — The Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to enforce the display of medicine prices. Overregulation — Being subject to both Act 723 and Act 586, which could result in enforcement overlaps. Application of a non-medical law — Act 723 was designed for retail businesses, not for healthcare settings. Potential disruption — The overlap may cause confusion and disrupt primary healthcare services.

What the doctors are calling for:

Use of Act 586 instead — The Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, which specifically governs the medical profession. Constructive engagement — Meaningful dialogue between the government and stakeholders to resolve the issue. Transparent pricing via proper legislation — Doctors support price transparency but insist it be implemented through Act 586. Clarity in regulation — A consistent legal framework to avoid duplication and ensure effective healthcare delivery.

The associations will hand over a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office after the assembly.

