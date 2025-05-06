JOHOR BARU, May 6 — The security situation of the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-12 of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping and humanitarian mission in Lebanon has so far been reported to be under control and stable despite facing a situation that could potentially trigger a security risk.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the team members had taken various contingency measures and are always vigilant in the current situation.

“In terms of security, it is reported to be in a stable condition, however, we have always reminded the members not to be complacent,” he said when met at the Army Chief and Bakat Committee chairman’s reception for family members of Malbatt 850-12 at Ulu Tiram Camp, here, yesterday.

Also present was the chairman of the Army Family Welfare Board (Bakat) Puan Sri Hartiah Hamzah.

He said contingency measures such as building bunkers were all implemented from the start for better security.

“However, what we are worried about is that there will be actions out of control by the warring parties that may fire into our assigned area, but Alhamdulillah so far there have been no such high-risk incidents,” he said.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said that throughout the assignment, members of Malbatt 850-12 team were given permission to take a month’s leave on rotation.

He said the team that left for Lebanon in November last year was expected to return home in stages by next November and would be replaced by a new team, Malbatt 850-13.

According to him, the Malbatt 850-13 team would also involve approximately 850 members including a platoon from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

“This team will be established in the near future and currently the selection of commanders and staff officers is underway.

“The unit chosen is the Second Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment based in Sungai Ara. God willing, by June they will be gathered to undergo Force Integration Training in Port Dickson,” he said.

Earlier at the ceremony, Muhammad Hafizuddeain and his wife, Hartiah presented welfare contributions to the family members of the Malbatt 850-12 team members, including family members of the Malaysian Army who are experiencing health problems.

A live video call session was also held with the team members. — Bernama