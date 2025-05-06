KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for high-value investments, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealing that global semiconductor giant AMD plans to establish advanced packaging and design operations in Penang.

Speaking at the launch of the ECRL operations and maintenance training programme, Anwar said AMD — the world’s largest semiconductor company — aims to move beyond traditional backend work and position Malaysia at the forefront of next-generation chip manufacturing.

“This morning, we had a meeting with AMD, the biggest semiconductor company in the world. They want to make Malaysia the spot for advanced packaging and design. Of course, my response was a resounding welcome, and I assured them full support to fast-track this move,” he said.

Anwar’s comments come amid a surge in global interest in Malaysia, with countries such as Japan, Bahrain, the United States, and China deepening ties in investment, technology, and energy cooperation.

He noted that Japan has appointed a special envoy to collaborate with Malaysia on green energy and decarbonisation, while Bahrain recently sent two ministers to explore enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

The US has also expressed strategic interest in supply chain partnerships, while China remains a key infrastructure ally through projects like the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

“These are not casual engagements. They show strong, long-term confidence in Malaysia’s direction and leadership,” Anwar said.

He emphasised that while international partnerships are vital, Malaysia must also focus on self-reliance and talent development.

“We cannot depend solely on foreign expertise. That’s why we’re sending trainees to China, investing in AI, and building our own capabilities across critical sectors,” he said.

Anwar added that Malaysia is now seen as a serious contender in advanced manufacturing and green technology and urged the youth to rise to the challenge.

At today’s event, he encouraged the trainees about to embark on their training in China to be good ambassadors for the country.

“The world is watching Malaysia, and we must be ready with skills, discipline, and vision. Keep working hard, learn as much as you can, conduct yourselves with integrity, and be great ambassadors for Malaysia,” he said.

Malaysia is sending 102 trainees to Liuzhou, China, for intensive training to prepare for the operations of the ECRL lines.

They are scheduled to depart on May 15, 2025.