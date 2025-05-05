KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — PKR has endorsed the results of its 2025 internal elections despite allegations of irregularities following the unexpected defeats of several senior leaders.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said the decision demonstrated the party’s commitment to a more inclusive and participatory democratic process.

She said the Central Leadership Council (MPP) validated the outcomes for all 220 branches after reviewing reports from the Party Election Committee and an independent international digital auditing firm.

“The principle that the winners don’t take all, and the losers don’t lose everything, will strengthen democracy in our party,” Fuziah said in the announcement.

The poll resulted in shock losses for Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Datuk Christina Liew, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Rodziah Ismail, Adam Adli Abdul Halim, Saravanan Saraswathy, Lee Chean Chung, P. Prabakaran, among others.

Some had filed formal complaints over the results, alleging irregularities in the voting.

The party’s proportional representation system will allow losing candidates at the branch level to still send delegates to the upcoming congress, based on the percentage of votes they received, she said.

Fuziah added, “This approach ensures fairer representation and keeps our grassroots engaged, even when their preferred candidate did not win.”

The party also confirmed that its 2024 and 2025 National Congress will take place from May 22 to 24 at Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Baru.

Around 10,000 delegates will vote physically to elect new central leaders, while more than 20,000 others are expected to vote online through a secure platform.

Ahead of the congress, a nationwide pre-congress tour will be held, including in Sabah and Sarawak, to brief delegates and allow leadership candidates to introduce themselves directly to party members.

The final results for the 2025 branch-level elections are available on the official website.