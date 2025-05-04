SEREMBAN, May 4 — A 20-year-old motorcyclist reportedly died after being hit by a van that allegedly ran a red light at an intersection on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 here yesterday.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, the young man who was riding a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene at 12.10am.

“When arriving at the scene, the van driver is believed to have failed to stop at the red traffic light and collided with a motorcycle approaching from the left,” Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din was quoted as saying.

This was reportedly the same location where three friends were killed in March after being hit by a Honda Jazz that also allegedly ran a red light.

Mohammad Hatta reportedly said early investigations found the van, driven by a 44-year-old man with a 20-year-old female passenger, was heading from Senawang to Bahau.

An alcohol test on the van driver was reportedly negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A dashboard camera video showing the van running the red light and crashing into the motorcycle had gone viral on social media.