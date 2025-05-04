BINTULU, May 4 — Police are tracking down 11 remaining suspects still at large, believed to be involved in a brawl that led to the death of a local man at an entertainment outlet here on April 27.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said as of yesterday, eight men and one woman in their 20s and 40s were detained and remanded to assist in the investigation.

“Investigations revealed that there are 11 more suspects still at large believed to be involved in the incident. Police will not compromise and remain committed to tracking down all the suspects,” he said in a statement last night.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Nixon reminded the public not to spread false information or speculate about the case, urging them to direct relevant information to the investigating officer, ASP Mohammad Hashim Kasman, at 014-6817837 or to the Bintulu District Police Operations Room at 086-318304.

A brawl was reported outside the entertainment outlet at 1am, where the 28-year-old local man was found bleeding.

He was rushed to a private hospital here before being referred to Bintulu Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. — Bernama