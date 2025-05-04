JAKARTA, May 4 — A Malaysian climber was reported to have fallen along the Toren trail on Mount Rinjani, located on Lombok Island in West Nusa Tenggara, around noon local time (1pm Malaysia time) yesterday, according to national park authorities.

A search and rescue operation is currently being carried out by multiple agencies, involving dozens of personnel from the Mataram National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), medical teams, and the East Lombok Search and Rescue (SAR) unit.

“The victim remains at the scene and is being assisted by the group leader along with three members of the climbing team,” Mount Rinjani National Park said in a statement yesterday.

Park authorities identified the climber by the initials RAG, who was reported to have fallen in the Banyu Urip area by a guide from the Juan Adventure Rinjani trekking agency.

RAG began the climb via the Sembalun trail on May 1, accompanied by a group of 23 people.

“Climbing is an adventure, but safety must always come first,” the park authority remarked, urging all hikers to stay alert, support one another, and respect the natural environment. — Bernama