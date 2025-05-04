SEREMBAN, May 4 — The suggestion for MCA to dissolve and join DAP is highly improbable and merely represents the personal opinion of Kampar MP Chong Zhemin, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister and Seremban MP, clarified that the proposal does not reflect DAP’s official stance, adding that it has also never been discussed within the party.

“I consider this his personal view. To be frank, this matter doesn’t arise.

“While he’s entitled to his opinion, firstly, it’s not the party’s position, and secondly, I don’t see such a possibility materialising,” Loke told reporters after attending a hi-tea event and disbursement of incentives to 219 SPM 2024 high-achieving students from the Seremban parliamentary constituency today.

Loke was responding to media reports yesterday where the DAP lawmaker suggested MCA should dissolve and join DAP if it genuinely wishes to champion multiculturalism, justice and progress in Malaysia, claiming MCA no longer represents the Chinese community. — Bernama